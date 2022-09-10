She Told Her Husband That If He Wants To Take $14,000 Out Of Her Bank Account, He’s Going To Have To Sign A Contract Saying He’ll Pay It All Back

A 36-year-old woman has been married to her 42-year-old husband for the last 2 years. Prior to their marriage, her husband got married two different times, and he currently has 6 children from his previous marriages.

When she tied the knot with him, though, he insisted that they should keep their finances separate and they should share all their expenses equally.

She really didn’t have a problem with that at all, especially since her husband spends money like crazy.

“He says he has kids, commitments, and has to provide, but I don’t think that kids would need that much money to live like the other kids,” she explained.

“His bank account is always almost empty, whereas mine has over 20k. We take turns paying for daily expenses and stuff.”

“Lately, he’s been struggling with money. He borrowed from a number of people, including my own brother, about 4k from him just a week ago. He just seemed desperate for money.”

She did question her husband about why he needed so much money, and he kept telling her it was for his children.

She really did not buy that excuse since his oldest child is 16, and there’s just no way his kids need that amount of money for anything at this point in their lives.

Then, her husband asked her if he could have $14,000 from her bank account. She again wanted to know why he needed this, but he then replied it wasn’t anything that should concern her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.