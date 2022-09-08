She Took Beach Chairs That Had Been Left Untouched In Her Hotel’s Hallway For 3 Days And Got Accused Of Stealing

This woman and her friend recently celebrated the long holiday weekend by taking a trip to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

They live in Georgia, so the destination was only a five-hour drive away. Plus, they stayed at a really lovely resort right on the beach and got to meet tons of people from all over the country on their trip.

But, during their stay on the resort’s fifth floor, she noticed something fishy.

“Walking from the elevator to our room, I noticed a wagon with beach toys, boogie boards, and a couple of chairs sitting conspicuously in the hall along the way to our room,” she recalled.

The wagon was not sitting in front of a specific room, either. It was just kind of floating in the hallway between rooms.

Still, she did not think too much about it the first time she saw the wagon and continued on to her room.

Nonetheless, she realized over the next couple of days that the wagon remained entirely untouched for over forty-eight hours. It was there during all times of the day, and the items inside also looked practically brand new.

“So, I began to wonder after several days if it had been abandoned there by past guests who perhaps had to fly home and could not carry these items along with them,” she said.

And eventually, after three days of the items just sitting there, she decided to take her pick. She figured that since no one was removing the wagon from the hall and no other guests were “treating the hallway like a personal closet,” she could help herself to an item or two.

