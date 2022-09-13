She Was Accused Of Trying To Upstage Her Sister’s Wedding Dress And Asked To Leave The Reception

This twenty-six-year-old woman has a thirty-one-year-old sister who she apparently does not get along that well with.

Regardless of some recent arguments, though, she was still invited to attend her sister’s wedding.

“Now, I’m not a part of the bridal party or anything. And I honestly don’t think I’d want to be, so I’m just going as a guest,” she explained.

Nonetheless, her sister still laid out very specific instructions about what guests should and should not wear to the ceremony.

But, in a nutshell, her sister just wanted guests to wear more formal attire that was not white in any way, shape, or form.

And she understood those rules and agreed to them. Then, a “perfect dress” for the wedding came to mind.

“It was one I wore to a friend’s wedding about a year ago that I still held onto,” she said.

“The dress is a floor-length silver-ish dress with a leaf-like design, and not too flashy or anything.”

In turn, she essentially decided to reuse that dress instead of going out and spending more money on a new one.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.