She Went Snooping In Her Mother-In-Law’s Bedroom And Found Her Missing Sonogram Photos

A woman is currently pregnant right now with her rainbow baby, and she is overjoyed. Last Friday, she went to get her 12-week sonogram photos, and she had tons of pictures taken that she was excited to show to her loved ones.

After her appointment, her father-in-law and mother-in-law stopped by her house to see the photos of her baby.

Not long after she showed them the photos, they completely vanished.

“I asked them for help to find them, but they were just nowhere to be found,” she explained. ” My MIL was pretty eager to leave, and that didn’t sit well with me; after they left I couldn’t stop thinking about it.”

When Sunday came around, she was invited over to her father-in-law and mother-in-law’s house to have lunch with them.

At some point during lunch, she excused herself to go use the bathroom. Instead of heading to the bathroom, though, she made a beeline to her mother-in-law’s bedroom.

While she was snooping around in there, she came across her missing sonogram photos tucked inside of her mother-in-law’s nightstand.

“I was fuming,” she said. “We were planning to give each side of the family copies of the pictures and a framed one (and we told them), but of course, she just wanted them all.”

“I confronted her when I came back, and she just said, “she thought they were for her,” which is clearly a lie (I asked them for help to find them, for crying out loud, and was visibly upset).”

