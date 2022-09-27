She Wouldn’t Buy Her Sister-In-Law An Extra Wedding Accessory Because It Would Not Be Fair To The Other Bridesmaids, And Her Sister-In-Law Got Really Upset

This young woman recently got engaged and is set to get married in one year. So, she has been going through all the joys and stresses of wedding planning.

And one decision she made was to personally pay for all of the bridesmaids’ dresses. Her bridal party is made up of six bridesmaids and her maid of honor– so the seven dresses will definitely add up to a decent expense.

Nonetheless, she did not want to make friends stressed out or have to pay a lot of money to be a part of her wedding– which was really considerate.

Still, though, her sister-in-law apparently tried to take advantage of her generosity.

It all began when she was ordering the dresses from an online boutique. While doing so, her sister-in-law reached out and mentioned how she would also like a specific shawl from the website to go with the dress.

She had no problem with this and told her sister-in-law that she would add the shawl to her order so she would not be charged shipping. Then, she just told her sister-in-law to wire her the money for the shawl– which cost thirty-five dollars.

But, her sister-in-law got super upset and claimed that she should have covered the cost. And she thinks that was a super rude assumption to make.

“I understand it is only thirty-five dollars, but I said I was already covering all of the dresses, which was already a lot. And if my sister-in-law wanted something special to add to their look, she could get it on their own,” she recalled.

However, her sister-in-law still did not understand. Instead, her sister-in-law said she should not be “stingy” over a thirty-five-dollar shawl.

