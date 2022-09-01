She’s Refusing To Let Her Cousin Get Married In Their Family’s Summer House For Free

This twenty-eight-year-old woman comes from a very large, conservative family. Well, more specifically, her mother’s side of the family.

Nonetheless, her mother was kind of the “black sheep”– because, at sixteen years old, her mom gave birth to her.

After that, she and her mother lived with her grandparents until her mom came out. She was only nine years old at the time.

“That was the limit for my grandfather, and he disowned my mother. My mother also cut all contact with her family,” she recalled. So, she never really saw her family after that.

Her grandparents, though, had quite a lot of money. And one of their most significant assets was a large summer house located on a beautiful lake.

It was first built by her great grandfather and has been maintained and renovated over the years to remain in pristine condition.

So, when she was younger, the home was known as a sort of family retreat where everyone would vacation during the summer.

But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both her grandfather and mother tragically passed away. This massive loss prompted her grandmother to finally reach out and try to make amends– which actually made her happy.

Just last year, though, her grandmother ended up passing away, too. But, her grandmother left her with quite a surprise.

