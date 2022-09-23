The FDA Says They Have Received Reports Of Various Cancers Occurring In The Scar Tissue Around Breast Implants

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received reports of cancer occurring in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants, according to the agency’s latest statement.

Less than thirty cases of lymphomas and less than twenty cases of SCC occurring in the scar tissue capsule have been reported to the FDA.

However, about four hundred thousand women seek out breast implants each year– about seventy-five percent for cosmetic reasons and the remaining twenty-five percent for reconstruction.

In turn, the FDA is urging both the public and medical professionals to be cognizant of the risk.

“While the FDA believes that occurrences of SCC and various lymphomas in the capsule around the breast implant may be rare, health care providers and people who have or are considering breast implants should be aware that cases have been reported to the FDA and in the literature,” the statement underscores.

The FDA also provided recommendations for people who have breast implants, people who are considering the medical procedure, and health care providers.

If you currently have breast implants, the agency said that you do not need to alter your medical care routine. Instead, monitor your implants and, if you notice anything out of the ordinary, visit your surgeon for a consultation.

On the other hand, if you are considering receiving breast implants, the FDA urges you to review their case study and resources to become educated on the risks and benefits.

Finally, health care providers are encouraged to continue providing routine care while recognizing that cases of lymphomas and SCC have been reported.

