The Night She Found Out That Her Boyfriend Bullied A Boy In High School To The Point Where He Nearly Took His Own Life, She Dumped Him

A 23-year-old girl has been in a relationship with her 23-year-old boyfriend Jack for a year and a half.

She met Jack at a bar not long after she made the move to a brand new city, and from the moment she met him, she was pretty smitten.

“He was one of the first people I met when I moved to a new city, and from the second we started talking, it was like I had met my other half,” she explained.

“We have the same morals, the same humor, the same passions. I saw a life with him.”

A weekend ago, one of her friends asked if she would like to come over and hang out before heading out for a night on the town.

She said yes, and she made plans with Jack to meet up with him and his friends later on in the evening, and the bar they were all going to meet up at was the bar she originally met Jack at.

Anyway, when she arrived at her friend’s place prior to heading out for the night, she met a guy named Dean.

“Dean is super cool and, although I’ve only met him once, seems to genuinely be one of the nicest, most down-to-earth guys in my whole city,” she said.

“Dean and I were casually talking about our lives, and he mentioned that he grew up in the same town my boyfriend is from.”

