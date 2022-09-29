The True Story Of Anne Boleyn’s Brutal Execution Has Led Many To Believe She Now Haunts The Tower Of London

The historic Tower of London is one of the city’s most frequented attractions by tourists and locals alike. But, it is also known as the eeriest and most haunted location in London.

The castle was built in 1097 by William the Conqueror in order to secure his role as King of England. But, over its near one-thousand-year history, the fortress has bared witness to various gruesome incidences of torture, murder, and execution.

So now, those who dare to visit the Tower of London claim that thirteen ghostly spirits continue to lurk amongst its grounds. And one of the spirits is believed to be Anne Boleyn– the Queen of England who was tragically beheaded.

Anne Boleyn

Anne Boleyn was born in 1507, and after spending some of her childhood in France, she returned to England in 1522. By that time, Anne was fifteen years old and began to draw numerous male admirers.

And even though she was hoping to marry Lord Henry Percy, that possibility was prevented by an order from King Henry VIII. Apparently, the King had already fallen in love with Anne himself.

But, since Henry was already married to Catherine of Aragon, he had to act fast. So, in 1527, he secretly tried to obtain an annulment from Catherine– with his ultimate goal being to have a male heir who could take the throne.

However, Pope Clement VII refused to grant the annulment for six years even though King Henry’s temptation for Anne was only growing.

In turn, Henry and Anne took it upon themselves to get secretly married in January 1533. They later announced their vows on Easter that year, and Henry and Catherine’s previous marriage was forced to be declared null and void.

