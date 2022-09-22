This Crockpot Beer Cheese Recipe Is Guaranteed To Be A Touchdown On Gameday

Let’s face it: the best part about game day is not what’s going on with the pigskin.

Instead, it’s the delicious snacks and finger foods that avid football fans and moral supporters alike have come to know and love.

But rather than sticking with messy buffalo wings and settling for chips again, why don’t you try out something new?

If you’re down for the challenge, this beer cheese recipe shared by TikTok creator Macy Blackwell is bound to be a touchdown in your house.

Not only is it delicious and totally dip-able, but the entire recipe can be made inside your crockpot. How easy!

Now, you can stop worrying about the stove or grill and just let this simmer while you get back to the game (or just cozying up on the couch under a comfy blanket, your choice).

TikTok; pictured above is Macy’s beer cheese

Crockpot Beer Cheese Recipe

Ingredients:

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.