This Nurse Miraculously Saved A Baby Who Stopped Breathing On Her Flight

Flying is not always an easy task for most people. Some of us carry our pent-up anxiety onto the plane while praying for the moment our feet finally touch the ground after being thousands of feet in the air.

While flying alone or with a friend or family member can be quite scary to most, the idea of taking a child on the plane with you can seem a tad bit more terrifying.

A Spirit Airlines flight from Pittsburgh to Orlando landed with a cheering crowd as a nurse on board the aircraft saved a 3-month-old baby.

The parents of a 3-month-old baby became instantly terrified on their flight as they noticed their infant had stopped breathing.

The Spirit Airlines flight attendants were quick to act as well as a nurse on the plane who helped save the baby, also known as Anjelé.

FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Casette was on board the aircraft at the time and was able to gather some footage of this life-saving event.

“On my flight back from Pittsburgh to Orlando, a baby stopped breathing three rows ahead of me. Thankfully a nurse (Tamara Panzino) was able to get the baby to breathe again,” wrote Ian Cassette on a Twitter page.

Tamara Panzino, the wonderful and experienced nurse of 20 years, reported that the infant had stopped breathing roughly 30 minutes into their flight.

However, it did not take long for her to take immediate action by massaging the baby’s chest and legs, which ultimately saved the infant’s life.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.