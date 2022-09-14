This Professional Body Piercer Ranked Her Most Painful Piercings From Least To Worst, And The List Might Surprise You

Tattoos and piercings can be a terrific way to express yourself and level up your look. But, many people who can imagine themselves with the bodily accessories hold off because of just one fear factor: pain.

Thankfully, one woman named Charlotte, who is a piercing studio owner and professional body piercer from the UK, recently ranked what piercings hurt the least to the most on her TikTok account @SolsticePiercing.

Before we dive into that, though, it is crucial to note an important disclaimer Charlotte shared at the start of her video.

“Everyone feels things so differently, and everyone’s pain tolerance is very different,” she said.

So, keep in mind that what Charlotte believes hurts the least or most may very well vary from your own experience.

Charlotte’s Piercing Pain Scale

Most people have their earlobes pierced, and many even received this piercing as a child. So, it is probably not shocking that Charlotte believes her lobe piercings were the least painful.

Interestingly, though, her second least painful piercing was her septum. Septum piercings can consist of either a bar or ring that goes through the thin layer of skin located between your nostrils.

TikTok; pictured above is Charlotte

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.