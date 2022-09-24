This Teen Took Her Money Out Of A Joint Account Her Stepmom Had Access To After Her Stepmom Threatened To Take Some Of It

A 15-year-old girl has a stepmom who entered her life about a year and a half ago, and she and her stepmom are not on the best of terms.

Now, she works hard to make her own money by selling items that she makes by hand. The money that she has made so far has been placed into a joint account that she and her dad both have access to.

Unfortunately, her stepmom also has access to the debit card connected to this account, as well as the pin number on the debit card.

Her dad and stepmom have a rule about her coming home at a certain hour, but recently, she did not follow that rule, and her stepmom’s idea of punishment for that offense is not something she’s ok with at all.

“I broke curfew a few days ago, and she suggested that she is considering whether to take 20% of my money out of the account as a fine for punishment and every time this happens, she will take 20% more until nothing is left,” she said.

“I was very upset about her threat and decided that I should move my money before she takes it away.”

“I logged in online and transferred all of it to my big brother’s account that night, and the next day we went to open a joint bank account with my brother, and we moved the money there. So she doesn’t have access to it anymore.”

When her dad and stepmom found out that she had moved her money into a separate account that they do not have access to, they were both livid.

Her stepmom is angry that she took away her preferred punishment, and her dad is upset with her for not trusting that he would keep her money safe.

