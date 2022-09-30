When She Figured Out That Her Neighbor Was The One Cutting The Roses Off Her Bushes, She Threatened To Call The Police On Her

A 25-year-old woman has spent her whole life living in her house. Her parents originally owned her house, but when she celebrated her 21st birthday, her parents gave it to her.

Back from the time she was born until now, her family has always kept rose bushes right in their yard.

Not too long ago, a 31-year-old woman moved right next door to her, and this new neighbor of hers says that she is highly allergic to the rose bushes she has outside.

Her new neighbor has complained to no end about the roses, but what’s confusing to her is that this woman purchased the house, knowing full well that she had roses right there.

“I don’t want to get rid of them,” she explained. “I think she should’ve considered that I had plants when she first went to buy the house. It’s not like it was the cheapest option or anything; I live in a pretty expensive neighborhood.”

“A few days ago, I came home from work and found pieces of my rose bush on the ground. At first, I thought nothing of it, but it kept happening. I decided to get a camera in my front yard so I would know what was going on.”

“I came home yesterday and checked the cameras, and there she is. Clear as day, you could see my neighbor (wearing some mask) chopping away at my bushes.”

As she sat there watching the camera footage, anger began to overwhelm her. She went straight to her neighbor’s house and mentioned that she had no problem calling the police if she caught her neighbor snipping the roses off her bushes once more.

Her neighbor accused her of being nasty and self-centered before she insisted that the roses should have been moved as she’s allergic to them.

