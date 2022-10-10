10 Red Flags On Someone’s Dating App Profile You Need To Recognize

If Covid taught us anything, dating apps are here to stay. With apps like Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, and OkCupid, it’s easier than ever to meet someone (hopefully) special.

You have hundreds of options at your fingertips; you are capable of picking the perfect guy/gal. Unfortunately, while swiping and matching up with compatible profiles is quick and efficient, it is easy to get yourself mixed up with a crappy person. After all, profiles can be fluffed and faked.

So, by all means, get out there and meet some people, but beware of these 10 red flags on someone’s dating profile you need to recognize. This list comprises 10 common red flags that are not explicitly based on men or women – this means both genders are guilty of these.

Red Flag #1: No Profile Pic.

In my personal experience and relationship coaching experience, having no profile picture can mean a few things:

-First, they are insecure about their looks.

-They are trying to highlight other features that might be “better” than their face.

-They like their privacy.

-They need to remain anonymous on dating apps due to their job.

