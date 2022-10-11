After Her Mom Passed Away From Cancer, She Started Writing Letters To Children Battling Cancer And Other Severe Illnesses

Get ready to learn about a young and inspiring non-profit that has one of the most touching backstories.

When Grace Berbig was only 10-years-old, she lost her mom to leukemia 3 years after her diagnosis.

“Of course, at such a young age, I had no idea what cancer was or why my mom was suddenly living in the hospital,” writes Grace.

“I did know, however, that I was going to make sure she knew that even though my family and I couldn’t be there with her, we were always thinking of her, supporting her, and loving her every second of her journey.”

While her mother was in the hospital, Grace and her two little sisters would spend their time at home making and signing cards with loving messages for her to hang up all over her hospital room walls.

“She always loved those notes and cards more than anything, and my sisters and I loved making them,” says Grace.

“After she passed away, I vowed to myself that I would devote my life to helping people who were fighting battles similar to my mom.”

Grace wanted to provide other sick people with the same amount of love that her mother had received when she was ill.

In October 2018, she wanted to create a club at her school that had the opportunity to give joy and emotional support to those that are sick without breaking the bank.

