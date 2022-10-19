Are You A Chronic Alarm Clock Snoozer? So Is The Majority Of U.S. Adults, According To A New Survey

How did you wake up to your alarm this morning? Did you hear the first ring, hit the “off” button, and hop out of bed feeling energized? Or did you groan, slap the “snooze” button, and return to your pillow for another seven minutes of peace?

Well, if you totally relate to the latter– don’t worry, because you are far from alone.

A new study conducted by the University of Notre Dame actually revealed that fifty-seven percent of participants are regular snoozers.

This finding and more were discovered following a survey of four hundred and fifty U.S. adults who are salaried and work full-time.

The research team recognized that while the act of snoozing is generally frowned upon among medical professionals, there is really quite little hard data on the habit.

So, they asked survey respondents to complete daily questionnaires as well as wear a device that measured heart rate and sleep duration.

And interestingly, the data revealed that women are fifty percent more likely to slam the snooze button than men.

On top of that, those who snooze on the regular also take fewer daily steps and suffer more disturbances while sleeping.

Still, it makes sense why so many U.S. adults are choosing to snooze. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), every one in three Americans is not getting enough sleep.

