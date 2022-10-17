At This Dog-Only Restaurant In San Fransisco, Your Pup Can Dine On A Three-Course Meal Like Royalty

From doggy car seats and designer clothing to top-of-the-line toys and doghouses, pup owners only want the best for their furry friends– because, let’s face it, most dog owners basically think of themselves as parents, right?

So, why should the puppy hysteria stop at just products? And if you are thinking, ‘Well, what else could make a dog’s life better?’ I’m talking about the food that they eat.

If you are an avid social media user and have landed on dog-related hashtags, you might have noticed that dog owners are increasingly switching away from commercial dog food and feeding their pups a raw diet.

And, of course, most dogs love it. I mean, who would prefer hard kibble over a juicy t-bone?

But now, this trend of high-end dog diets is not only penetrating American households across the country but even prompting restauranteurs to open eateries for dogs. And Dogue, a luxury cafe in California, is the newest option your four-legged friend can frequent.

Dogue launched this past September 25 in San Fransico and caters only to canines. Throughout the week, pup owners can visit the “Pawtisserie” and purchase everything from doguccionos and pastries to other tailormade dog food items.

Still, the real wow factor occurs on Sundays– when Dogue changes into the “Bone Appétit Cafe.” There, guests can bring their furry friends to enjoy a three-course meal for seventy-five dollars.

Your pup might lap up some chicken-mushroom soup or enjoy a doggy spin on the classic French dessert petit gâteau.

This entire dog-only eatery was conceptualized and launched by Rahmi Massarweh and his wife, Alejandra. The pair are, of course, dog lovers– who got their own Old English Mastiff named Grizzly after they started dating.

