Ever Wonder How To Make An Authentic Cajun Seafood Boil? She’s Showing You How

Have you ever wondered how to make an authentic Cajun seafood boil? Maybe you’ve tried to replicate it before, but it just didn’t quite turn out right.

This fantastic seafood boil recipe on TikTok will help you create a memorable meal to share with friends. It’s a beautiful and colorful treat that tastes as good as it looks, and it’s actually super easy to make.

Stephanie’s (@stephs.foodtok) page is all about that cooking lifestyle. Her video breaks down the process of preparing an authentic Cajun seafood boil in a very straightforward way, making it almost effortless to follow along.

Ingredients:

3 heads of peeled garlic

2 tablespoons of cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons of Old Bay seasoning

2 tablespoons of paprika

2 tablespoons of lemon pepper

2 tablespoons of Cajun seasoning

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

5 sticks of butter

1 teaspoon of salt

1/8 cup of Crystal hot sauce (if you like it spicy) or 1 tablespoon of hot sauce (if you don’t)

2 packs of andouille sausage

2 lemons

Jumbo shrimp

Honey Gold bite-sized potatoes

Corn

Directions:

First, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Next, peel, clean, and cut the corn into halves. Carefully place the corn into the pot of boiling water.

Seven minutes after the corn has been in the pot, add the potatoes. Once everything is cooked, remove them from the pot. While waiting for those seven minutes to be up, you can work on these next steps.

TikTok; pictured above is Stephanie’s finished result

