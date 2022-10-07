He Cut His Oldest Daughter Off After She Sold Her Bedroom In His House To His Younger Daughter

When this man was younger, he had two daughters– Penny, who is now twenty-five, and Dina, who is nineteen. But Penny and Dina are from different mothers, so they never had that close of a relationship growing up.

On top of that, even though Dina always lived with him, Penny only moved in with him full-time after she turned eighteen.

Still, the girls got along fine at home until just recently, when he found out that one daughter was kind of taking advantage of the other.

And it all stems back to his house, a three-bedroom and three-bathroom home that he purchased about five years ago.

At the time, he decided that Penny should get the biggest room since she was the oldest; meanwhile, Dina was given the smallest room.

“In fact, the rooms are exactly the same size, but Penny’s has its own bathroom,” he clarified.

Anyway, it has since been a while since that arrangement was decided. And since then, Penny has recently moved to a large city in order to reap some better career opportunities.

Although, Penny has not secured a great job position yet. So, Penny moved in with a friend, and he has been sending her a monthly allowance to help Penny cover her share of the rent and bills in the meantime.

“She also comes home every month and stays for the weekend,” he added.

