He Lied To His Girlfriend, Who Is A Model, About His Homemade Pizza Being Gluten-Free And She Felt Totally Betrayed

This man’s girlfriend is twenty-four years old and works as a model. So, if you could not have guessed it, she has to stick to a super strict diet. In fact, she basically only eats food that is both organic and gluten-free.

He also lives with his girlfriend, and they normally take turns cooking dinner for each other. So, at first, he tried to look on the bright side and considered how her healthy eating habits might rub off on him.

“But, there are only so many times I can eat salads and sushi for dinner,” he said. Point taken.

Anyway, last week, he had reached his “breaking point” and needed to eat something with a bit more substance. And since he is Italian, he decided that homemade pizza would be the perfect thing to make.

“Now, I have made gluten-free versions before. But, I find that it tastes gross, so I went with regular white flour,” he explained.

And his plan was to cook and eat the pizza by himself before his girlfriend got home. Then, once she was ready to eat, he was going to make them both some Western omelets.

However, his plan fell apart when his girlfriend got home earlier than expected and caught him right as he was literally pulling the pizza out of the oven. On top of that, his girlfriend was so excited to eat pizza that he did not want to let her down.

“She was so surprised and happy that I made pizza for dinner that I did not have the heart to tell her it was not gluten-free,” he recalled.

So, he just went along with it and let his girlfriend have as much pizza as she wanted. He did not think it was that big of a deal, either– since it was not like his girlfriend had a gluten intolerance or anything.

