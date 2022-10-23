He Made His Girlfriend Feel Bad About Her Car, So She Dumped Him

Do you know someone that’s in love with their car? Has it ever gotten a little weird? Well, one 25-year-old guy has a girlfriend who is pretty obsessed with her car.

His girlfriend is 23, and he’s been dating her for the last 9 months. On her 21st birthday, her parents gifted her a car. She decided to name her car Angie.

The guy learned all about Angie on the couple’s very first date together. She even said, “Angie brought me here.”

However, he started noticing that his girlfriend’s relationship with her car was more intense than he had thought.

“Throughout our relationship, she’s always talked about her car as if she’s talking about another person,” he explained.

For example, whenever she would wash the car, she’d say that she was “giving Angie a bath.” When she got a flat tire on the highway, she said that Angie had a broken “shoe.” That’s a little odd, right?

But it was one recent weekend in particular when all of the Angie references had become too much for him.

He had gone out drinking with some of his friends, and his girlfriend offered to be the designated driver so she could take them home safely.

He and his friends got pretty tipsy. When his girlfriend came to pick them up, she stopped at a gas station and said she had to “get Angie something to drink.”

