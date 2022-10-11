He Survived Being Stung By More Than 20,000 African Killer Bees, And He’s On The Road To Recovery

On Saturday, August 27th, Austin Bellamy, a young man from Ripley, Ohio, was stung by over 20,000 African killer Bees while helping a friend in their backyard.

The 20-year-old was in a medically induced coma over the weekend he got stung at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His mother, Shawna Carter, set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the ongoing medical expenses as her son fought for his life every single day in the hospital on a ventilator.

According to Austin’s mother, the young man was harnessed in a friend’s tree while trimming tree branches.

As a result, he unknowingly cut through a massive bee hive full of African Killer Bees, which then swarmed his body as he was harnessed up in the air.

Austin tried aimlessly to hoist himself down while screaming and crying for help as the bees took over his body completely.

Eventually, the young man was completely covered and unable to see. Austin’s mother also noted that Austin’s grandparents were a few away on the ground, and they also got attacked by the angry bees as well.

As Shawna was rubbing her son’s head before he was mercy flighted to a nearby hospital, Austin claimed the bee stings made him feel like a porcupine as the furious swarm of bees left their stingers in his body and were protruding out of his skin by an inch.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Austin with his mom Shawna

