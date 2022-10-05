He Took In And Raised His Niece After Her Father Died, But Now He Is Refusing To Pay For Her College Tuition

This forty-five-year-old man has three children– two sons who are in their twenties and a daughter who is eighteen.

But, he has also raised his seventeen-year-old niece ever since his brother tragically passed away when she was young.

And after taking his niece in, he claims that he and his wife always tried to treat her like she was their own child.

“We give her things equal to the others so that she does not feel left out,” he said.

However, even though he really cares about his niece, he has started to get concerned about his own future– more specifically, how he cannot afford to financially support her for the rest of his life.

And the worries really started when his daughter went away to college– because afterward, his niece felt super inspired and began to think about pursuing higher education herself.

In fact, his niece got so excited that she even approached him and his wife with potential universities she wanted to look into following high school graduation.

While he thought her interest in college was great, though, he told his niece that she should start applying for scholarships sooner rather than later. That way, her choice would not be clouded by financial limitations.

But, his niece apparently did not really understand his suggestion. In fact, she actually laughed and asked why she would do that if her tuition was going to be paid for.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.