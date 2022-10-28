He Turned His Laptop Into A Security Camera And Caught One Of The Hotel Staff Members Taking Stuff Out Of His Room

One of the biggest concerns with staying at a hotel is that questioning if the employees or staff members are going to touch or potentially steal some of your valuable items.

But with today’s background check technology and more hotels having features like safes in rooms, we like to think that our belongings will be safe.

But one man recently posted a TikTok video that proves hotel room theft or snooping is still an issue. How did he catch the employee in the act? He downloaded a security camera app to his laptop.

In his viral video, Arturo Brunello explains that he was staying at a resort in Mexico on vacation. He decided for the first time that he would try downloading an app called iSentry onto his computer.

iSentry turns your Apple computer into a motion-sensor security camera. All you have to do is launch the app, point your webcam to the area you want filmed, and it will start live-feeding a video to another device of yours when motion is detected.

Before leaving his hotel room one day, Arturo set up the app. What he saw later was a hotel customer’s worst nightmare, and he uploaded the footage to TikTok.

One of the housekeeping employees entered the room and had a full-blown snooping-around session.

The first thing he did was go into their room’s mini-fridge, take one of their beers, and drank it right in the room.

“Keep watching; it gets better,” Arturo captions his video as the employee then checks to see if he put anything in the safe, goes through the things in the drawers, and even picks up his suitcase to look through it.

