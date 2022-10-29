He Wanted To Pay For His Biological And Adopted Children’s College Educations Equally, But His Wife Is Totally Against It

Sixteen years ago, this forty-four-year-old man and his wife, Ami, welcomed their biological son Ethan into the world.

Then, he and Ami went on to adopt two more children six years later– Aiden, who is now sixteen, and Gracie, who is twelve.

And apparently, the adoption was actually Ami’s idea. Aiden and Gracie had been the children of Ami’s cousin– who was going to lose custody. So, Ami asked him if they could adopt the kids, and he was all for it.

Anyway, now that both of his boys are sixteen, they have begun talking about colleges a lot. Ethan and Aiden are very close and want to stay together at whatever university they end up going to.

Thankfully, he is also prepared to support all three of his children’s college educations because he began saving up years ago– which really started after his mother passed away and left him a considerable inheritance.

“I used the inheritance to fund their accounts as I thought this was more important than paying off our mortgage that we are comfortable paying each month,” he explained.

As talks of college ramped up in his household, though, he noticed that Ami was becoming increasingly upset about how much money they were going to spend on the children’s education.

Then, after talking to Ami about her concerns, he and his wife actually plunged into a full-fledged argument. Moreover, he learned his wife’s true colors.

Apparently, Ami has no problem funding Ethan’s entire college tuition. For Aiden and Gracie, though, she only wants to pay a part of it and keep the rest of his inheritance money for themselves.

