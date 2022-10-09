Her Dad Forced Her To Give Her Stepsister A Necklace That Was Really Special To Her, So She Stole It Back

A 15-year-old girl’s parents split up when she was 4-years-old. Her dad got remarried when she was 6, and her new stepmom Elizabeth came along with a daughter 2 years younger than her.

They all wound up moving in together, but since she hates her stepmom Elizabeth and stepsister, she spends a lot of time with her mom.

“Since Elizabeth remarried my father, she has taken it upon herself to basically cut me out of the family, and once my half-brother (8m) was born, it’s like they barely knew I existed,” she explained.

“My father hasn’t turned up to one of my big events since I was 11, and that was my birthday party.”

“I was really close with my grandmother on my father’s side and loved her to bits. When I was 12, she bought us matching Tiffany necklaces for my birthday. Just a really simple Tiffany heart, but I really loved it. When my grandmother died earlier this year, she left all of her possessions to me and my cousin Daniel 17m, who I am also really close to.”

Every asset that her grandmother had was sold and that money was placed in a trust that she and Daniel can take money out of when they both turn 25.

Another thing that her grandmother willed to her was that matching necklace from Tiffany’s. As soon as she got it, her stepsister started sobbing that she didn’t have a necklace.

Her dad mentioned that he could buy her a necklace just like that when she calmed down, but that only made her stepsister shout even louder.

Her stepsister demanded to have her grandmother’s necklace, and her dad actually tried to force her to fork it over.

