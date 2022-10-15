Her Dad’s New Wife Is Just 19-Years-Old, So She Called Him Out For Being Creepy When He Came Over For Dinner

A 21-year-old girl has a dad who is currently 47-years-old, and her dad got married over the summer.

His wedding took place in June, and her dad actually got married to someone younger than she is: his new wife is only 19-years-old.

Now, her dad really isn’t much involved in her life or that of her 14-year-old brother either. So, she initially didn’t know about her dad’s new wife, but when she found out that she’s only 19, she was horrified, and so was her little brother.

“I think it’s creepy…,” she explained. “She’s 19 and should be doing s***, not stuck with my almost 50-year-old dad.”

“I don’t think she even knows he walked out on my brother and me when I was 13. I told my aunt (F41) what I think. She agreed but told me to keep out of it. I didn’t.”

She chose not to take her aunt’s advice, and instead, she wound up confronting her dad about his creepy behavior.

Last night, her dad came over to have dinner with their family, and she and her dad ended up both being alone in the kitchen at the same time.

It was then that she took the opportunity to call her dad a literal creep. She didn’t stop there, though; she said that he clearly had problems for going after a 19-year-old girl.

“She’s three decades younger than him, for God’s sake,” she said. “He said I needed to shut up and keep my nose out of places it didn’t belong.”

