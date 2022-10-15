Her Fiancé Inadvertently Encouraged Her Brother With ASD To Do Something Very Embarrassing In Public, So Now Her Brother Feels Humiliated, And She Does Not Know What To Do

Earlier this year, this twenty-six-year-old woman’s mother decided to adopt a fifteen-year-old boy with Autism spectrum disorder (ASD). And he has brought so much light and positivity to her family.

“He is just a ray of hope and happiness and radiates it everywhere he goes. I am so lucky to be his big sister,” she explained.

Unfortunately, though, her brother does not really have any friends at the moment. And since she really wanted him to be able to socialize and have fun, she decided to ask her fiancé to take her brother on a “guy’s day” out.

So, this past Saturday, her fiancé and her fiancé’s friend finally took her brother to the movie theatre.

Now, she obviously was not present at the theatre. But, after she learned that her fiancé and his friend basically humiliated her brother, she was infuriated.

It all began when her brother made a comment about being nervous about the movie. Well, he was worried that he would have to go to the bathroom during the movie since he had drunk a lot of soda during lunch.

Then, her fiancé and his friend decided to jokingly tell her brother that he should just pee on the movie theatre’s floor.

“It’s much more convenient, and you’re actually helping the theatre staff by giving them some stuff to do,” her fiancé added.

Her brother did not pick up on any kind of joke, though, and took the idea entirely seriously. So, midway through the movie, her brother actually got down on his knees, pulled the front of his shorts down, and went to the bathroom in the middle of the theatre.

