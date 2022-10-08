Her High School Sweetheart Admitted That He Recently Had A One-Night Stand And Now She Can’t Stand To Wear The Engagement Ring He Bought For Her, So She’s Wondering What To Do With It

A woman has been in a relationship with her high school sweetheart for the last 9 years. I’m sure that you can guess; they began dating back when they were in high school.

Prior to that, their families were friends, so they have been close for the majority of their lives. For the last 9 years, everything with them was absolutely perfect.

He proposed this summer, and she felt that their relationship was something out of a dream. She has never been so happy in her life, and her fiancé is a wonderful guy.

She thinks he’s the perfect man; he’s sweet, he’s sympathetic, and he does everything with a lot of care and consideration.

She also purchased a home and some cars with him, and they also have a little hobby farm that they work on together.

She adored him and adored her life, and when he did get down on one knee, she couldn’t have envisioned a more magical moment.

The ring that her fiancé bought for her was incredible, and she fell in love with it. But then, 2 months ago, everything came crashing down around her.

Her fiancé arrived home from a work trip (he frequently goes on trips where he is gone for weeks in a row), and he admitted something terrible to her.

“…He came home and revealed that he had a one-night stand with somebody he works with,” she explained.

