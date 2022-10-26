Her Husband Just Revealed To Her That He’s Really In Love With Her Sister And Has Been For Years

A 36-year-old woman is currently married to her husband, who is 41, and they have been with one another for 15 years.

8 years ago, they tied the knot, and they also went on to have children together. Now, several days ago, she and her husband hosted some of their family members at their house, which they do pretty frequently.

She and her family really like to spend Sundays hanging out with one another while letting their kids play too.

Over the last couple of family hangouts, she has noticed that her husband’s behavior is off. He’s started to eye her 23-year-old sister and give her more attention than normal.

“I tried to ignore it and respect their friendship,” she explained. “This time, they were all over each other (hand-holding, cuddling, stuff like that), and I was too in shock to say anything in the moment.”

“When we got home and tucked the kids in for bed, I told him we needed to talk. He immediately broke down crying, saying that he was in love with my sister and to please forgive him. He said he has been in love with her for two years.”

She walked right out of the house, hopped in her car, and just started driving because she want to cry in private.

She was so crushed by her husband revealing his love for her sister, and she did not want her husband to get to see her sob from the pain he had caused her.

As she was out driving around, her husband incessantly called and texted her. At approximately 1 that morning, she did return home.

