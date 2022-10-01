Her Stepsister Showed Up To Her Wedding In A White, Showy Cocktail Dress, So This Is Why She Doesn’t Want To Invite Her To Attend Her Son’s Baptism

A 32-year-old woman got married to her 33-year-old husband 2 years ago, and they just welcomed a son together.

Back when they got married, their wedding was on the smaller side, with only those closest to them on the guest list.

“My parents divorced when I was twenty, and my dad remarried when I was twenty-five,” she explained.

“His new wife has a daughter, “Kelly,” who’s 26. I’ve lived in a different country since I graduated from university, so I’ve only met Kelly on a handful of occasions, and we’re not close. However, I included her in the invite list because she’s part of my dad’s family.”

“On my wedding day, Kelly showed up in a pure white cocktail dress. It was extremely over-the-top (think mid-thigh slit, plunging neckline). Very much a “draw attention to yourself” type of dress. Even ignoring the color, it was super inappropriate as we got married in a church.”

She did her very best at her wedding to pay Kelly no attention, but all of her loved ones couldn’t stop staring and wondering who she actually was.

Some of her loved ones even questioned if she had allowed Kelly to wear a white dress, which she obviously did not.

Kelly caused a lot of drama, and she says Kelly’s outfit choice did not entirely ruin her wedding day, though it sure left a bad taste in her mouth.

“I spoke to my dad about it afterward, and he told me that he hadn’t realized what she was going to wear until they got to the church (she traveled separately), or he’d have told her not to,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.