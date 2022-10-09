Here’s How Men Envision Their “Perfect Mistress,” According To A Study Of Over 450,000 Married Men

When most people think of the word “mistress,” negative comments such as “homewrecker” are probably not too far behind. After all, infidelity is often the final straw for many married couples.

Sadly, though, if men want to cheat, they will probably find a way. And in the meantime, it is fair to assume that cheaters envision some idealistic woman who will jump into the picture and liven up the bedroom.

So, what do you think of when the words “perfect mistress” come to mind? Is it a bouncy blonde with blue eyes, a spunky redhead with green irises, or a mysterious brunette with a piercing stare?

Well, Seeking Arrangement, an American online dating platform, was particularly interested in getting to the bottom of this “perfect mistress” phenomenon, too.

So, the site conducted a data analysis of the four hundred and sixty-eight thousand married men’s search habits and direct messages on the platform– paying close attention to desired occupation, age, ethnicity, marital status, interest, and, of course, physical attributes.

And the results are both typical and comical at the same time.

First, let’s break down what married men envision their ideal mistress to look like. Sixty-one percent of men revealed that their desired woman would have blonde hair; meanwhile, forty-seven percent of men preferred her to have green eyes.

Thirty-three percent of men also like women with an athletic build, and thirty-two percent go for women with a larger chest. More specifically, a 32D cup size.

As for ethnicity, thirty-two percent of men picture a White woman, followed by thirty percent who envision an Asian woman.

