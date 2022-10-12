His Girlfriend Has Been Driving His Car To Work Every Day For A Year, And He’s Thinking It’s Time For Him To Tell Her To Get Her Own Car

A 24-year-old guy is currently in a relationship with a 27-year-old girl, and there’s one big issue between them that involves his car.

Now, he’s been seeing his girlfriend for more than 2 years, and back when he met her, she did have a car that she owned.

Occasionally, his girlfriend complained to him that the loan on her car just cost too much money, so he figured out a solution for her.

Since his company gives him a car to drive around in, he and his girlfriend thought it would be good for her to sell off her car and pay down her loan.

At the same time, it would permit his girlfriend to save more money, and while she was saving to get a new car, he offered to let her use his personal car.

Meanwhile, he planned on using his work car to get around.

“The purpose of selling her car and saving money was so she could finance a cheaper car or purchase a car cash with the money saved so she wouldn’t have a car loan to pay each month,” he explained.

“It’s been almost a year now, and she still hasn’t purchased a car. I have found myself having to borrow friends’ or family members’ cars in order to be able to get to places when it’s not work-related.”

“I have even had to Uber at times just to get to where I need to go because my girlfriend would be at work with my car. I don’t see her making a conscious effort to purchase a car any time soon.”

