His Girlfriend Looks Down On People For Being Poor, Yet She Doesn’t Actually Have Any Money Herself

A 25-year-old guy has been dating his 27-year-old girlfriend for the last 5 years, and 3 years ago, they ended up moving in together.

He is well aware that his girlfriend has forever been into the finer things in life: she spent money on designer handbags, and she used to hang around with guys that owned pricey cars.

“Back then, she was living with her parents, so she did not have to spend money on anything, and the rich guys were usually guys that would just spend money on her to impress her,” he explained.

“So she was just riding the roller coaster. When we started dating, I would pay for everything up until like maybe 5 months ago when I realized that I was spending way too much. She also did not want to pay rent until I basically forced her to.”

“I am not rich of any sort. I grew up in a poor family, but they always pushed me to do my best and worked hard. I have a really good job and drive a luxury car.”

The thing is, though, he is planning on selling his car so that he has more money to save up so that he can buy his own house.

When he mentioned to his girlfriend that he wants to get rid of his car, she really got upset with him and kept insisting that he not sell it.

He tried to show her the more affordable car he was going to get instead of another luxury one, and she turned up her nose before saying it was not attractive at all.

Then, a couple of days ago, he was driving through town with his girlfriend, and they drove past a few people who were hanging out next to their driveway.

