His Wife Spent Everything That Was In Their Savings Account And Didn’t Tell Him Until Now

A 30-year-old guy has a wife the same age as him, and although they have been together for 4 years, they only got married in 2022.

About 2 or 3 years ago, he and his wife got a joint bank account. He moved all the money that he had saved up to that account, which amounted to a couple of thousand dollars. Then his mom and dad gave him another few thousand dollars to use when he was ready to purchase a house.

He also added in a bonus he received at work, which was $2,000-$3,000, and earlier this year, he picked up another job, so he had more money to put towards their wedding, and all the money went into that joint account too.

“I haven’t saved any other money because I live month to month on my 9-5,” he explained. “A few months after we opened our joint account, I had issues accessing my online bank account, so I relied on her.”

“I didn’t bother checking until this year because I knew that besides 3 transactions, I didn’t put or take anything from the account. When our wedding was approaching, I asked as I knew we would be spending a lot from that account on our wedding.”

When he did ask, though, his wife claimed to be too preoccupied with planning their wedding and with work to recall how much was in the account.

Then, their wedding came and went, and he and his wife found themselves buried in their jobs, going on their honeymoon and getting into the swing of married life.

He then questioned his wife again on how much money was in their joint bank account, and her reply was to hand him an enormous document that detailed all the money they had spent, and it was far more money and included way more expenses than he had previously known about.

As he looked over the document his wife gave to him, he noticed that he didn’t exactly agree with how she had spent their money.

