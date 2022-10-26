If You Bought This Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, It Might Contain Plastic Pieces

If there’s one food that most people don’t have a problem chowing down on, no matter what time of the day it is, it’s a chocolate chip cookie.

However, fans of the sweet treat might want to slow down their cookie consumption after this company issued a recall of its cookie dough product.

Nestlé has pulled their Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling from store shelves because of the possible presence of white plastic pieces in the dough.

The recall applies only to the cookie dough products that were manufactured between the months of June and September of this year.

The products have been sold throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico.

“While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue,” said Nestlé in a news release.

Consumers who have purchased these particular products should refrain from preparing or eating the dough.

The items can be returned to the retailer where it was purchased for a full refund.

Luckily, the company has confirmed that no other Nestlé Toll House products have been affected by the recall.

