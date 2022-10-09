If You Currently Live In Los Angeles Or Will Be Traveling There Soon, Here’s A Fun Halloween Activity For You And Your Friends

With an autumn chill finally returning to the air, fall lovers everywhere are ready to start celebrating the Halloween season!

If you’re living in or near Los Angeles, California, a TikTok user recently made a video about an awesome Halloween experience that is sure to get you in the spirit.

A woman named Cristina runs the account Peckish at the Park (@peckishatthepark), which is an entertainment-themed TikTok page.

Recently, Cristina has been posting a ton of Halloween content. One of our favorite videos was all about an awesome outdoor scary movie screening.

“Looking for something fun to do during spooky season?” asks Cristina in the video. “If you’re in L.A, you need to check out Cinespia.”

Cinespia is a company that often hosts outdoor movie screenings. One of their most popular venues is the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Could there be a more perfect location for a scary movie?

Cristina attended Cinespia’s screening of the classic horror film Friday The 13th at the Griffith Park location, right near The Greek Theatre. To make sure all of her followers would be prepared, Cristina gave great details on what to expect during the screening.

Cristina suggests bringing blankets, as viewers do sit on the ground outside, which tends to get chilly at night. Viewers can bring lawn chairs, but they will be asked to sit in the back of the audience.

TikTok; pictured above is Cinespia in Cristina’s video

