If You Have This Super Rare Penny, It Actually Might Be Worth $26,000

The next time you get handed back a bunch of change from a cashier, don’t be so quick to check your pennies in a drawer or pocket where you’ll lose them over time.

There’s a slight chance that you might have just been handed a coin that’s worth up to thousands of dollars.

According to a TikTok video from a coin-collecting enthusiast named Shaun (@BlueRidgeSilverhound), there is an extremely rare kind of penny that is extremely valuable – worth way more than one cent!

“For those of you that are searching through your change, make sure you pay close attention to your 1992 Lincoln cents,” says Shaun at the beginning of his video.

The rare coins are found in the Philadelphia and Denver minted types of pennies. Here are the two features of the valuable coin to keep an eye out for when inspecting your pennies.

Shaun instructs his TikTok users to flip the penny over and look closely at the ‘A’ and ‘M’ in ‘America.’

If those two letters are touching each other at the bottom, it’s a dead giveaway for the rare variety of coin. On normal pennies, those two letters have a pretty big gap between them.

Another thing to look out for is the ‘FG’ initials located on the back of the coin, towards the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial.

On the rare variety, there is a sizable space between the ‘FG’ and the memorial. On the normal coin, it is placed directly next to the memorial.

