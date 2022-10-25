In 1983, This 17-Year-Old Vanished On Her Way To Help Her Aunt Tutor Students; Now, Community Members Are Fighting For Answers And For Her Case Files To Be Made Public

In 1983, Joan Leigh Hall of Warrenton, Oregon, was just seventeen years old. Nicknamed Joanie, she was a senior attending Warrenton High School who had five siblings and big dreams for her future.

Joan wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement upon graduation and was even building her resume while finishing her degree.

In fact, she was the first female elected to be president of the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Department Explorer Post– a program meant to educate and involve young community members in police operations.

But then, on September 30, 1983, everything changed for the Hall family.

That Friday began like many others. Joan traveled to her high school in the morning to attend her classes. And later, by about 2:10 p.m., she was dismissed from class and ready to head home.

It was at that time that Joan got a ride from her classmate, Mike, and traveled to a local Mini-Mart. There, she purchased a Coca-Cola before leaving the convenience store.

According to an employee, Joan then walked down Main Street on foot. She was headed to Warrenton Grade School that afternoon– which was just a half-mile away– since her aunt, Ruth, was working there as a third-grade teacher. Joan had planned to help Ruth with some tutoring before going home for the evening.

But while Ruth waited at the school, Joan never showed up.

Facebook; pictured above is Joan

