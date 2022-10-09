Influencer Steph Pappas Sadly Lost Her Dad And Family Dog In A Devastating Car Wreck

If you’re an avid YouTube fan, there’s a good chance you’ve seen one of Steph Pappas’ videos. If you’re unfamiliar with Steph, she is a content creator who got her start by making videos of her eating different foods and chatting on camera.

Steph is well known for her humor and the funny stories she tells while trying out a new fast food craze or getting her go-to order in the drive-through. She now has over 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube, and you can find Steph making cooking, lifestyle, and self-care content as well.

Steph started receiving a lot of views and love from the YouTube community when she started incorporating her family into her videos. The most popular special guest was her father, John Pappas.

Steph and John were often seen laughing and joking together. Fans all over the world could not get enough of their father-daughter videos.

“My dad has been a big part of my YouTube channel, my best friend, and the best dad anyone could ever have,” says Steph in a recent video.

Tragically, John Pappas died last month, and he was only 53-years-old.

According to a recent video made by Steph, John, her mom Kristine, and family dog, Cookie, were visiting her at her apartment on September 11th. They were having a typical visit together, laughing at videos, and making future plans.

Not long after her parents left with Cookie, Steph received a call from her mom with the news that they had been in a car accident.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Steph with her dad

