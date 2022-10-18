People Shared Their Hometown Unsolved Mysteries That Still Send A Shiver Down Their Spine

Behind many quaint and picturesque local towns is some kind of unspoken history, scandal, or unsolved mystery that grips the minds of community members for years to come.

You know what I am talking about: perhaps it’s that part of the woods that no children dare enter or the house on the end of the street that never gets any trick-or-treaters.

Whatever it may be, communities across the country have their secrets and whodunits. And recently, people online shared the unsolved mysteries that continue to frighten their local area.

All News Coverage About This House Fire Stopped Out Of Nowhere

“There was a house fire in Platte, South Dakota, about an hour away from my hometown. Okay, but the whole family died in it– mom, dad, and four children.”

“At first, they thought, ‘What a tragedy.’ And then, they assumed that the dad shot everyone– since there were bullet wounds in each person– set the house on fire, and killed himself.”

“Cue the news and a very good news anchor investigating the whole thing. She was getting deep into what happened and found out the dad and mom were embezzling money from an organization they were a part of to help Native American education. They embezzled one million dollars.”

“Then, the police dove into some scattered security camera footage (small rural town) and saw a vehicle drive to and from the property in the wee hours of the night. Hmm, murder-suicide or homicide?”

“Said anchor was getting closer to solving the dang thing, and rumor has it she ended up getting death threats and stopped all coverage.”

