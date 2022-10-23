Pumpkin Carbonara With Fried Sage Is A Unique Fall Take On Your Typical Pasta Dish

It’s the season of harvest. It is the season of coziness. And what is that one signature food for this season? Pumpkin!!

Forget about the traditional pumpkin pie or Starbucks’ annual pumpkin spice latte. Instead, TikToker Samantha Holloway will present her very own fall dinner with pumpkin carbonara pasta!

The ingredients you will need for this delicious dish are:

(Based on the video content) about 2 hand-full of bacon 1/2 shallots (with the big, round type) 1 tablespoon of minced garlic 1/2 cup of pine nuts Pasta 4 egg yolks 1/2 cup of pumpkin puree 1/2 cup of pasta water (while your pasta’s cooking) 1 handful of parmesan 1/2 stick of butter Sage

And here’s an overview of the recipe steps!

For the preparation, cup the bacon into the one-bite size and the shallots to even smaller pieces. Then if you don’t already have minced garlic, mince them!

Now we start the cooking part. The first thing in the pan would be your bacon. Make sure to stir-fried them until they are golden brown and crispy. Then take the bacon out of the pan for later use.

But remember to leave the bacon oil in the pan. That’s all flavor!

TikTok; pictured above is Samantha’s finished dish

