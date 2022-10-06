Relationship Highs And Lows Are Not Two Sides Of The Same Coin, New Research Finds

Every romantic relationship is bound to wax and wane because, let’s face it, humans are temperamental beings, and sticking two of them in close quarters for an extended amount of time will inevitably result in some conflict.

But oftentimes, these “low” moments are not even due to a massive issue. Instead, partners most frequently quarrel over the little things.

Perhaps your girlfriend just had a rough day and snapped at you under some mental pressure. Or maybe your boyfriend’s inattentiveness is just getting on your nerves.

No matter the reason, though, partners who work together through their differences will also experience periodic upswings of joy and peace. And in these instances, most people feel like all of the issues they have faced and conquered in their relationship have been worth it.

So, the ups and downs of relationships are often viewed as if they are two sides of a coin or the inescapable “yin and yang” of romance if you will.

According to a new study published in the National Library of Medicine’s National Center for Biotechnology Information, though, this could not be further from the truth.

In fact, the study’s researchers believe that the hurtful and upsetting events couples face are entirely separate from the more warm and fuzzy moments.

And interestingly, the study also revealed that more considerate and caring interactions act as a sort of “buffer” between instances of unpleasant communication.

This allows couples to feel more content with their relationship while weakening the link between hurtful communication and overall happiness.

