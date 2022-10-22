She Believes A Spirit Is Trapped Inside A Ouija Board And Is Not Sure What To Do About It

Everyone knows about #WitchTok on TikTok. I mean, the hashtag already has nearly thirty-two billion views!

But did you know that there is a Reddit thread meant explicitly for witches all over the world to share their experiences, tips, and questions about witchcraft?

Well, if not, you have got to check it out. And recently, one witch online detailed a freaky dilemma involving an ouija board that will surely give you the creeps.

She claims that she was approached by a spirit that seems to be trapped within an ouija board. And apparently, the spirit was somehow able to create a lasting obsession with a human– who thought that playing with the board would be all fun and games.

“From what I can tell: they dream of the spirit within and are given simple orders, such as, ‘Just say ‘yes'” and ‘Set me free,'” she explained.

“In essence, the entity wants to be set free– no matter the price or consequences.”

She also learned that the board had been a part of a family for generations and originally belonged to the human’s grandmother– who apparently had roots within gypsy culture.

Now, this is where dealing with the ouija board gets a bit tricky for her because, one, she has not worked with gypsy magic for about fifteen years. All she remembers about the craft is that it can be “tricky.”

And two, she never really works with artifacts– so her knowledge is rusty in this area.

