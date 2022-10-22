She Called Her Twin Sister Out For Being A “Pick-Me Girl” After Her Sister Totally Screwed Up A First Date

This twenty-year-old woman and her sister, Kim, are identical twins, but they could not be any more different. And honestly, she thinks that Kim is the textbook definition of a “pick-me girl.”

“Kim is always spewing misogynistic nonsense on how women are weak and should abide by men, how she is so short and petite that she can’t do anything on her own without a big strong man around,” she began.

“And how all the girls are trying too hard by wearing makeup while she is naturally pretty. So, they all hate her. You get the gist.”

Anyway, she and Kim both go to the same college but study in different departments. And in one of her classes, there was this gorgeous guy named Dave. She describes Dave as a typical dreamy frat boy that practically every girl at her school has a crush on– including Kim.

Then, once she got a job at a small coffee shop near campus over the summer, Dave became a pretty regular customer. He also recognized her from class and started to be really friendly toward her every time he would go into the shop.

One day, though, Dave finally admitted that he was attracted to her. Plus, he even asked her out on a date to get to know each other better.

But, in the back of her mind, she knew that Kim had a major crush on him. So, she decided to reject Dave and be the ultimate wing woman for her sister.

“I offered to set him up with her. We are identical, so if he asked me out based on physical attraction, it really shouldn’t matter,” she recalled.

And to her pleasure, Dave agreed– so she gave him Kim’s number.

