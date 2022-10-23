She Caught Her Coworker Digging Through Her Purse After She Got Up To Use The Bathroom At Work

Sometimes a great co-worker is hard to find. What’s terrible is when you think you have a good rapport with a co-worker until something happens that ruins the relationship.

This happened to a woman who had to report her co-worker after he committed a total invasion of privacy.

She works with a man that she calls “Martin.” He is 31-years-old and tends to forget where he leaves his things around the office. Martin also has a bad habit of forgetting things at his house before coming to work. For example, whenever he forgets his phone charger, he needs to use hers.

“I don’t mind lending him my charger,” she explained. “He’s a nice person, and I love maintaining a good relationship with my coworkers.”

But things changed between the two recently. The other day, she went to the bathroom, and when she went back to her office, she found Martin with both of his hands in her purse. He was having a thorough look through the whole bag.

“I was shocked,” she said. “I have highly personal stuff that I carry in my purse.”

The moment she caught him in the act, she snatched her purse out of Martin’s hands. When she asked him what he was doing, he nervously told her that he was looking for her phone charger. She then asked why he thought it would be okay to go ahead and start digging through her purse.

Martin assumed that she wouldn’t mind because he borrows her charger all the time. He figured that since she wasn’t in the office, she wouldn’t care if he just got it out himself.

She let Martin know that she felt like he completely violated her privacy and that she feels very disrespected.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.