She Disinvited Her Niece From Trick-Or-Treating After Her Niece Made A Totally Inappropriate Comment To Her Daughter

A few weeks ago, this forty-one-year-old woman told her niece that she could go trick-or-treating with her and her daughter this year.

After all, her daughter and niece often hang out, and they are both ten years old– so the arrangement worked out perfectly.

But, after she had her niece over at her house last week, her niece did something that actually made her rescind that invitation.

It all began after her niece came over after school to play with her daughter. The two girls went into her daughter’s room and played just fine for about an hour.

Then, out of nowhere, her daughter came running out of the room in tears. And after asking her daughter what happened, she was appalled.

“[Niece] told me that you unalived my little brother,” her daughter told her.

Apparently, she had suffered a miscarriage several years ago. And understandably, the whole experience was extremely upsetting and traumatizing. She even almost died in the process.

Her daughter also already knew about what had happened to her little brother. But just hearing her niece say that really upset her daughter.

So, she decided to handle the situation by sitting down with her niece and having a one-on-one discussion. First, she asked her niece why she would ever say such a thing, and her niece just claimed that it was true.

