She Doesn’t Think It’s Ok To Loyalty Test Anyone That You’re Dating, And When She Shared Her View With Her Boyfriend, He Got Really Upset With Her

A 23-year-old girl is currently dating a guy the same age as her. Yesterday while she was on TikTok, she learned that some people in relationships will do a loyalty test on the person that they are dating.

If you don’t know what this means, essentially, if you want to loyalty test your partner, you can reach out to certain people on social media who will turn around and try to flirt with your partner to see if they take the bait.

Anyway, she was so alarmed to find out that some people think that this is ok to do, as she believes it’s really quite wrong.

She did end up telling her boyfriend about how she just found out about loyalty tests, and she let him know that she thought it was an incredibly mean and destructive thing to do to someone.

She feels that if you don’t trust your partner and there’s no way to talk through that, you shouldn’t be in a relationship with them anyway.

Her boyfriend does not agree with her at all, though, and when they chatted about loyalty testing, he tried to get her to see why he thinks it’s ok.

Her boyfriend is of the opinion that if you feel the need to loyalty test someone because it will make you feel more stable and comfortable being in a relationship, it’s really no big deal.

She did mention to her boyfriend that he wouldn’t be able to sway her opinion, and she asked that he never try to loyalty test her. She also stated that if he felt that he couldn’t trust her, she expected him to have a conversation with her about it and that she would be happy to let him look at her phone too.

Well, her boyfriend simply said to her that if he ever feels mistrustful of her in the future that he will just plan to dump her then.

