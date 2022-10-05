She Feels That Her Sister-In-Law Upstaged Her At Her Wedding: Her Sister-In-Law Didn’t Wear Anything Inappropriate, She’s Just Gorgeous And That Made Her Insecure

A 30-year-old woman recently tied the knot with her 30-year-old husband named, Matt. Now, Matt has a stepsister named Tiffany, who is 28.

Prior to her wedding, she’s really only interacted with Tiffany around 10 times over the span of 5 years.

Tiffany isn’t really close to Matt, and she does not live where they do, so that’s why she never got to spend a lot of time around Tiffany.

Matt did want to invite her to the wedding, though, and so Tiffany was put on the guest list.

“I should mention that Tiffany is very attractive,” she explained. “She is pretty, with a currently fashionable body type; she also dresses well and spends money on her appearance.”

“This is well known, and even though I’ve only met her a few times, whenever she is brought up by my in-laws, she’s always mentioned as being very invested in her image. I don’t begrudge her this at all.”

So, the day of her wedding arrived, and the ceremony went off without a hitch. When her ceremony was finished, her in-laws all came up to congratulate her on being officially married.

As she was standing there, chatting with her in-laws, her father-in-law mentioned that she looked gorgeous.

Right after those words were out of his mouth, he then stated that Tiffany also looked amazing that day.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.